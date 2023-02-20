Lee: M’sian cars crossing over to Brunei, Kalimantan still required to display road tax

KUCHING (Feb 20): Malaysian-owned vehicles crossing the border to Brunei Darussalam or Kalimantan, Indonesia are still required to display physical road tax stickers, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In a statement, the Minister of Transport explained that drivers from Sarawak must abide by the laws and regulations of those countries.

“Both Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia are maintaining the usual procedure, where physical road tax are required to be displayed on their vehicles and carrying physical driving licence when entering Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia,” he said in the statement issued today.

Lee said his ministry will work closely with the Consul General Office of Brunei Darussalam and Consul General Office of Indonesia in Kuching on the issue.

“We will also bring it up in the BIMP-Eaga (Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area) meeting,” he added.

On Feb 10, federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that the ministry and Road Transport Department (JPJ) would no longer need drivers to carry around a physical copy of their driving licence.

Loke also said drivers do not need to have the road tax displayed on their vehicle windscreen.

Before the announcement, this was a requirement under Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

On a related matter, Lee said all drivers in Sarawak should note that this is the first phase of the federal Ministry of Transport and JPJ’s initiative to encourage drivers and vehicle owners to switch to the digital platform to help reduce long queues at JPJ counters.

Drivers just need to download the MyJPJ app from the Apple App Store, Google PlayStore, or Huawei App Gallery.

He said the public should not panic because during this early stage all owners of private vehicles are given time to adapt to the digital system.

“The Minister for Transport Malaysia reiterated that drivers can still obtain a physical copy of their road tax from JPJ offices or the post office and stick it onto their cars as well as carry around physical driving licence for now,” added Lee.