Lo: Maintenance, installation of streetlights under SEB

KUCHING (Feb 20): The maintenance of existing street lighting and installation of new streetlights fall under the jurisdiction of Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

For main roads, he said the streetlights are under the Public Works Department (JKR) while those along minor roads, internal roads and shophouses are under the council.

“(For) Streetlights under JKR or MPP, Sesco (SEB) has very efficient system, as all are taken care of by Sesco.

“Putting up, replacing bulbs (on streetlight), transformer breakdown, car run over streetlight – all these are taken care of by Sesco,” said Lo when met after the Hare Krishna Food For Life programme at Mile 3 Market here yesterday.

Lo said this when asked to comment on Stampin MP special assistant Michael Kong’s complaint on Saturday on the faulty streetlights around Jalan Liu Shan Bang at Mile 7.

The streetlights were reported by Kong to have been out of order for weeks and on this matter, he reiterated that Jalan Liu Shan Bang is in fact under JKR.

At the same time, Lo said the standard is to have one streetlight at a distance of every 300 feet, and if there is insufficient street lighting at minor roads, the public can seek the people’s representative in the area to assist, and for those on JKR roads, the council can request for them from JKR.

He added that the public can call SEB’s toll-free number 1-300-880-3111 or use the SebCares mobile app to make a complaint on streetlights or other problems related to SEB.