Man arrested in Tapah for alleged police impersonation

KUCHING (Feb 20): A local man was arrested by the police for allegedly impersonating as a police officer at Tapah police station near here yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the 36-year-old suspect was nabbed by the police at around 3.20pm.

Abang Zainal Abidin said during the incident, the complainant was approached by the suspect who claimed to be police officer from Bukit Aman reporting for duty at Tapah police station.

“The suspect then asked the complainant who were the other personnel stationed at the station, and the complainant said he was with another colleague who was also on duty at the time.

“Once again, the suspect introduced himself as a police officer from Bukit Aman and went to Tapah police station to arrest the complainant. After that, the suspect approached his vehicle to grab some files.

“Upon his return to the police station, the suspect brought a cake and explained that his action was only a prank,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abang Zainal Abidin said since the suspect’s actions had gone too far, the complainant’s colleague had given the suspect a warning and asked whether or not he was a real police officer.

The suspect then claimed he was an on-duty personnel from Kuching district police Criminal Investigation Division, he added.

Having doubted the suspect’s statement, Abang Zainal Abidin said the complainant and his colleague made further checks on the suspect’s documents and found that he was not a police officer or a personnel and that he was just a normal civilian.

“Since the suspect had tried to confuse the complainant and his colleague by impersonating as a police officer, an arrest was subsequently made.

“A warning had been given to the suspect, but he still stated that he was a police officer,” he added.

The suspect was detained at Siburan police station and will be remanded at Kuching Court today (Feb 20)

The suspect is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code.