Matang, Petra Jaya to experience water supply interruption on Friday

KUCHING (Feb 20): There will be a water interruption in Matang and Petra Jaya areas here on Friday due to upgrading work, the Kuching Water Board (KWB) said in a statement today.

KWB explained that replacement works of 700mm DIA Butterfly Valve (BV) at Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa will be implemented on that day with the aim of upgrading the water supply system in the Samariang area.

As such, it said a water interruption will start at 7pm on Friday (Feb 24) and normal supply will return to users in stages from 6am the next day after the work is completed and the water supply distribution system has stabilised.

The board also said the supply recovery time will vary from one area to another, depending on the location and distance of consumer premises.

“The areas that will experience water supply interruptions at that time are along Jalan Matang from Kubah Ria up to Mile 9, Jalan Matang Baru, Jalan Sultan Tengah to Damai, Jalan Bako, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub, Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abg Hj Muhammad Salahuddin, Jalan Demak, and around Petra Jaya.

Also affected will be areas under the control of the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“During the recovery period for the remedial works, consumers will also experience problems of low water pressure, ‘water lock’, and dirty water,” said KWB.

The board also said it will increase water supply delivery capacity using water tankers until the water supply returns to normal.

“We apologise for all the difficulties that arise and greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation,” added KWB.

For further information, contact the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333.