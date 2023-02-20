Minister calls for immediate federal approval of RM60 mln Miri Airport upgrading project

MIRI (Feb 20): The RM60-million Miri Airport upgrading project must be given priority by the federal government, said Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In this regard, he pointed out that the plan was forwarded to the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) Miri two years ago.

According to him, apart from commercial flights, there are also oil and gas air services, especially helicopters, running daily flights between Miri Airport and the offshore platforms.

“We have been waiting for the project for far too long. Hopefully, the federal government could approve the project as soon as possible so that we could implement the works this year,” he told reporters when met during a visit to the just-completed section of Vista Perdana Road at Permyjaya here today.

Asked about the proposed works on the airport, Lee said they would include upgrading the present aerobridges and building a new one.

However, the Senadin assemblyman also said for the long-term, Miri Airport would need to have another terminal to accommodate growing demands.

Recently, federal Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah had said that the proposal to upgrade the airport, under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), had already been submitted to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) for consideration to be implemented this year.

The Limbang MP said this in an oral answer to a question from Chiew Choon Man (PKR-Miri) about the Miri Airport upgrading project, during the Dewan Rakyat sitting recently.

It was stated that the project’s main objective was to increase the said airport’s annual handling capacity from two million to three million passengers.

The scope of works proposed, said Hasbi, would cover the expansion of the existing terminal building, upgrading works on the rural air services area, additional check-in counters, new offices area for government agencies and airlines, additional way-finding signage, new baggage handling system, upgrading works on the first-floor departure hall area, pier expansion and two passenger-boarding bridges.

Hasbi also said his ministry would consider turning Miri Airport into an international airport upon the completion of all the upgrading works.