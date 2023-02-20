Niah man fined RM2,500 for drug abuse

MIRI (Feb 20): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a man RM2,500 in default three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to drug abuse.

Senior Assistant Registrar Randu Rangen, who convicted Irwan Nizam Dannan, 30, from Kampung Bukit Bom, Niah, also ordered for him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Irwan was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Irwan was found to have abused methamphetamine, which is listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234) at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at 2.30am on June 13, 2010.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.