Premier: RM100 mln Unifor grant to help repair Sarawak’s dilapidated mission, Chinese schools

KUCHING (Feb 20): The allocation of RM100 million grant for the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) this year will go towards the repair of Sarawak’s dilapidated mission and Chinese schools, among others, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said there are some mission schools which are in need of repair, particularly those located in rural areas.

“We have allocated RM100 million for Unifor this year and part of it is to help repair houses of worship while a majority of the grant will be for schools.

“These include mission schools as well as Chinese schools,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Malaysia Interfaith Harmony Week Forum 2023 here today.

He said through the grant allocation, what is important is for religious harmony to be instilled among the multi-racial and multi-religious communities in Sarawak.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government prides itself in ensuring that there is inclusivity for all Sarawakians.

“That is why my administration established Unifor so that we can assist the non-Muslims, mission schools and build houses of worship so that the people can pray in peace,” he said.

He also said that in Islam, Muslims believe in the practice of ‘sedekah’ (charity).

“Why do we ‘sedekah’ because we feel that it must be shared. That is the concept of compassion. It is not for ourselves but for the benefit of mankind.

“So if every body shares their knowledge, and not necessarily by monetary terms…if you ‘sedekah’ what you feel is right, that becomes a platform of tolerance or in my opinion, mutual respect and appreciation,” he remarked.

The Premier pointed out that that was why the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 was introduced with focus on three strategic pillars namely economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

“Without economic prosperity, we cannot fulfil our ‘sedekah’. We have to work in order to upgrade our livelihood towards high income so that the people have the means to look after themselves and the society.

“With social inclusivity, we embrace ourselves, regardless of race and religion, under one common compassion to look after mankind,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the minister in charge of Unifor; Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, and Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat.