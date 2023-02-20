Sarawak govt to continue upholding religious freedom, promises Lee

MIRI (Feb 20): The Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is committed to upholding religious freedom and assisting all religious groups in the state, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said racial and religious harmony must be preserved as Sarawak’s very hallmark and continue to be the very foundation for the state to remain strong, united, harmonious, and progressive.

“The state government’s commitment in promoting racial unity and religious harmony has allowed us, the people of various races, to celebrate special occasions and festive seasons together such as the Chinese New Year.

“The state government through Unifor has also been working hard to develop various religious institutions, including the building of temples so as to provide better places of worship for its people of various ethnic groups,” Lee said in his speech during a Chinese New Year celebration dinner organised by the Miri Yu Clan Association last night.

He added the state government also continues to place great importance on education through various measures, including allocating funds to all Chinese primary and secondary schools, as well as other religious schools.

“This has provided better educational opportunities for our children and at the same time contributed to the development of human capital and talents. In recent years, many non-Chinese children have also enrolled in Chinese schools and the number is high.

“Moreover, the government has also set up international schools so as to allow our children to have more options to improve their competitiveness,” he said.

On the event, Lee commended the Miri Yu Clan Association for its commitment to preserving and sharing the traditional culture of the Chinese community.