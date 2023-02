KUCHING (Feb 20): Sarawak recorded 64 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 7, a slight decrease compared to the 72 cases in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly update said the total cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak now stands at 324,530.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching was the sole district to log double-digit cases with 38 while other districts recorded single-digit cases.

No deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded this Epid week.