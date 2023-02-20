See public exams as a way to brighter future, students told

SIBU (Feb 20): The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations should be seen as an important pathway towards a brighter future, said Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee.

In this regard, he called upon students to strive for excellence in these public examinations and not be complacent with only completing Form 5.

“I call upon you to treat these examinations as your pathway towards a brighter future.

“For the parents, you will always be the pillars of your children’s success.

“Moreover, these days there are many opportunities to enter university. If you couldn’t go straight to university, you could go for diploma programmes,” he said in his speech for the district-level ‘Munajat Perdana SPM dan STPM 2023’ held at Masjid An-Nur here yesterday.

Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba, who spoke earlier at the event, said the SPM and STPM examinations were not only recognised in Malaysia, but also in many other countries.

“So it is not wrong to regard these exams as the key to our children’s future.”

On the ‘Munajat Perdana’ programme, Ahli said it signified the prayers to God for help in achieving one’s ambition, including doing well in examinations.

“May God accept all our prayers and efforts, and help all our examinations candidates achieve excellence.

“To all the SPM and STPM candidates, we wish you all the best in preparing for the examinations,” he said.