Senadin man sentenced to three months’ compulsory service for trespassing, mischief

MIRI (Feb 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to three months of compulsory service under the Compulsory Attendance Order (CAO) for committing criminal trespass and mischief.

Senior Assistant Registrar Randu Rangen convicted Tiong Kim Fah on his own guilty plea in accordance with Section 5 of the Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act 1954.

The 48-year-old from Desa Senadin here was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to six months, a maximum fine of RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Tiong committed criminal trespass on a house at Desa Bahagia, Bandar Baru Permyjaya at 3.35pm on Feb 17 this year.

Tiong also faced another charge under Section 427 of the same Code, which carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, he was found to have broken two window panes at the house at the same time, resulting in a loss of RM250.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Tiong was unrepresented by counsel.