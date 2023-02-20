‘Shan Night’ to be staged in conjunction with ‘Rajah’ release next month

KUCHING (Feb 20): The ‘Shan Night’, a charity arts and fashion show, will be staged on The Spring Shopping Mall here this March 5, with curtain-raising at 7.30pm.

Organised by Hong Kong’s 852 Films and GOG Ideas, the event is set to feature dazzling collections by Sarawak’s talented fashion designers TeeCode, Tangoo, Yacutha, Keith Sim, Outdwell, and Pungu Borneo.

It will also host a mini concert with performances by local singers such as Chien Chien and Meruked.

According to Smyth Wong, who is 852 Films project manager, Shan Night is held in connection with the premiere of ‘Rajah’, set for release in Malaysia and Brunei next month.

“Several main cast members will be in Kuching for the movie premiere, including Hong Kong actress Josie Ho, who is also the producer of Rajah.

“With their presence here, we thought about holding an event to give back to Sarawakians, while also empowering our Sarawak talents through the fashion show and mini concert,” he told a press conference held at a restaurant here yesterday.

Rajah is a Hollywood motion picture on Sir James Brooke, the first White Rajah of Sarawak. It stars Hollywood actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Brooke, Dominic Monaghan as Colonel Arthur Crookshank, and Ho as Brooke’s former lover Madame Lim.

Ho, along with Malaysian actors Bront Palarae and Shaheizy Sam, and Indonesian actress Atiqah Hasiholan are among the cast members who will attend Shan Night.

“We will also have special guests in the likes of Hong Kong actor and producer Conroy Chan, Malaysia’s celebrity supermodel Amber Chia, as well as Miss World Malaysia 2022 Wenanita Angang, Miss Universe Malaysia 2022 Tee Wan Ying, Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping, and Miss Cheongsam Malaysia 2016 Sapphire Wong,” he said.

Smyth also pointed out that funds raised from the event would go towards House of Joy, a non-profit charitable home that provides shelter, care and training to orphans, children and teenagers who are underprivileged, abused, abandoned, neglected, poor and delinquent.

“House of Joy also offers shelter and care to some underprivileged and destitute old folks,” he added.

Besides House of Joy, Smyth said parts of the proceeds would also be channelled to needy Chinese families to help them with their children’s education, as well as for their monetary means to purchase basic necessities and improve their living conditions.

“We hope that more people would extend a helping hand towards this cause, especially companies or organisations,” he said.

Meanwhile, both Ping and Wenanita said they were excited to be attending this charity event next month.

“Sarawak is moving forward in its fashion and arts sector, and Shan Night is an international platform that allows our local talents gain better exposure in the industry.

“In addition, it is also for a good cause as we all come together to support our fellow Sarawakians, while raising funds for the needy groups,” said Ping.

Sharing similar sentiments, Wena who is from Sabah, said she was looking forward to seeing the local talents at Shan Night.

“As a Sabahan coming here, I love seeing that the local talents are being appreciated, on top of doing this for a good cause. I hope to see such an event being held in Kota Kinabalu in the future as well,” she said.