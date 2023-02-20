Survey: Chinese employers hiring more men after govt extends paid maternity leave

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): More Chinese employers now prefer to hire men in response to a new policy that gives women longer paid maternity leave, according to a survey released by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce (ACCCIM) today.

“We observe that respondents have indicated a shift to a higher male-to-female ratio in their employment (41.3 per cent) to mitigate against the impact of higher maternity leave,” the group told the press here.

“This does not bode well for encouraging women’s participation in the labour force and promoting gender equality,” it added. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME