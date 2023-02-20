Tengku Zafrul confirms being summoned by MACC, unsure if connected to Jana Wibawa probe

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): Minister of International, Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz have confirmed that he has been called by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a probe.

However, the former finance minister refused to elaborate further on the reason why he’s been called into the national anti-graft body or whether it was pertaining to the Jana Wibawa project.

“I can confirm that I have been called by MACC and God willing I will meet them soon.

“I don’t know, I think we just have to wait until I meet them and then I will know the issue,” he spoke to reporters after MITI Chinese New Year Celebration at the ministry’s headquarters here.

When asked whether there were any ill-mannered procurements of Jana Wibawa, he refused to divulge further details as the case is still under investigation.

“I don’t want to comment on that because I still haven’t met MACC,” he added.

Yesterday, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki has confirmed that Tengku Zafrul will be called to help with the investigation of Jana Wibawa project.

In the same statement, Azam has slammed former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the latter’s “I’m not a suspect” statement after the grilling session at MACC.

The Jana Wibawa or ‘Program Jana Ekonomi Pemerkasaan Kontraktor Bumiputera Berwibawa’ was introduced by the previous government under Muhyiddin to expedite project execution to spur the nation’s economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also aimed at improving the capacity of Bumiputera contractors in the construction sector to be more resilient and competitive.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Feb 15 announced that the government will postpone the RM5.7 billion worth of rural development projects under the Jana Wibawa scheme.

Zahid said the postponement was to review whether they were awarded in accordance with procurement process and governance requirements set by the Treasury. — Malay Mail