Viral giant anteater video from not Sarawak, says SFC

KUCHING (Feb 20): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has clarified that a viral video clip showing a giant anteater is not from Sarawak.

“SFC would like to clarify that the video of a unique animal that went viral recently and was allegedly found in Mongkos is not factual/true.

“The video is a video clip from a foreign country. It is hoped that this statement will enlighten the netizens,” SFC said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Several Facebook pages and users have been posting the video, claiming that the ‘unique’ animal was found in Mongkos – a village in Serian located near the Malaysian-Indonesian border.

Some netizens who reposted the video, even claimed it to be from the jungles near Miri and in Pahang.

The animal was later identified to be a giant anteater, which is native to Central and South America.

Similar video also went viral in Indonesia, which was claimed to be from the Central Kalimantan province.

The Indonesian authorities have also dismissed it as fake.