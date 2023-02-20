Work on road to Kg Prangkan, Kg Bugu slightly behind at 13.69 pct completion

KUCHING (Feb 20): Construction on a new access road to Kampung Prangkan and Kampung Bugu in Serian stands at 13.69 per cent, slightly behind the 20.57 per cent scheduled.

Despite this, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang stressed the RM18.6 million project must be completed within the stipulated period.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report quoted Rubiah as saying this is to prevent budget cuts for rural development caused by project delays.

Rubiah had been informed by the project engineer that problems such as relocation of clean water supply piping system and other technical issues had caused the access road project to be delayed.

During a site visit on Friday, Rubiah checked and was briefed on the project funded through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

Joining her was state Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben, who is also Kedup assemblyman.

The 13.5km project started on Jan 13 year and is expected to be completed on March 12, 2024.

It is expected to benefit 2,400 residents from Kampung Prangkan Mawang, Kampung Prangkan Marung, Kampung Bugu Mawang, and Kampung Resak, including staff, teachers, and pupils of SK St Philip Bugu.

On Facebook, Rubiah said the project implemented by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) also covers replacing seven wooden and steel bridges to concrete structures.

“I was also briefed by JKR and the consultant on the progress report of this project, which I can say is in good condition according to the schedule that has been set,” she said.