3 Glutton Litter Pickers deployed to keep Kuching Waterfront clean

KUCHING (Feb 21): Three Glutton Litter Picker waste suction machines have been deployed to maintain the cleanliness of Kuching Waterfront.

During the launching ceremony today, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the project is a joint effort between Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and a private company.

“Kuching Waterfront has become a landmark for the city for about 30 years now and it can be considered as one of the must-visit places when travelling to Kuching,” he said in his speech.

As such he said it is vital for the local authority to ensure the proper upkeep of the tourism hotspot as part of a wider effort to beautify Kuching city.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the machine is more efficient in clearing waste and rubbish, a task that previously required three to five cleaners.

He said the cleaners will now be stationed elsewhere.

He added the Kuching Waterfront and its surrounding areas are undergoing a transformation to ensure they remain a favourite tourism attraction among visitors.

The planned projects for the area include the construction of the tallest flagpole in the country, a new walkway leading to a cascading waterfall and Fort Margherita, as well as an English tea house.