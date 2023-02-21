Abd Karim: Sarawak hopes to achieve 3 mln visitor arrivals this year

KUCHING (Feb 21): Sarawak aims to achieve more than three million visitor arrivals this year following the encouraging number of visitors coming so far this year, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that in January alone, the state recorded 319,064 visitor arrivals, a 453.62 per cent growth compared to 72,331 in the corresponding month in 2022.

He said the state generated about RM809.37 million tourism receipts in January, a 396.88 per cent increase compared to RM162.89 million recorded in the same month last year.

“From the total number of visitors, foreigners make up 172,983, a 4,887.98 per cent increase compared to 3,468 recorded in the same month last year.

“Last month we recorded 146,081 domestic arrivals, a growth of 112.13 per cent compared to 68,863 in the corresponding month last year,” he told a press conference after launching the inaugural Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEX) 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching this morning.

With Brunei opening its borders, Abdul Karim said the state received the largest number of visitors from the country — 104, 653 visitors as at January this year, a big jump of 23,630 per cent compared to 441 visitors in the same month last year.

This was then followed by Indonesia with 44,090 visitors (4,865.09 per cent increase compared to 888 in January 2022), 2,975 from the Philippines (a 1,270.97-per cent increase compared to 217 in January 2022) , 4,703 visitors from Singapore (a 4,956.99 per cent increase compared to 93 in Jan 2022); and 1,900 from China (1,266.91 per cent increase compared to 139 in January 2022).

“Our target this year is three million visitors. Last year, we (initally) targetted 1.2 million visitors. However as at Dec 31, 2022, the number of visitor arrivals was 2.02 million, more than 800,000 of our expected target.

“I am quite confident we will hit more than three million. During pre-Covid-19 in 2019, we recorded 4.6 million visitors,” he said.