Abdul Karim hails handing over of first NFT to S’wak govt

KUCHING (Feb 21): The Sarawak government has received a beautiful painting and its corresponding non-fungible tokens (NFT) from Sarawak Artists Society (SAS).

The painting was handed over by SAS president David Chew to the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at 17th Floor meeting room Masja 2 here today.

Abdul Karim said the handing over was a historical moment marking the first NFT to be given to the government of Sarawak.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for Sarawak, and it reflects the commitment of the government towards embracing digital transformation in all sectors of the economy.

“This is a step in the right direction, and it is in line with our government’s manifesto to drive digital transformation across all sectors of our economy,” he said before the handing over ceremony.

The painting was created by Chew during the Sarawak-lnternational Art Camp in 2022, organized by the SAS. The camp was attended by 19 artists from countries such as Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Germany, as well as six Sarawakian artists.

It was aimed at promoting Sarawak’s beautiful scenery and culture to foreigners, and it allowed the artists to bring their artwork, photos and experiences back to their home countries to share with their communities. It also built and strengthened ties among international and west Malaysian artists.

The artists stayed in the Annah Rais Longhouse for three days and two nights, giving them a chance to have a close connection with their surroundings and interact with the community, transforming this unique experience into art pieces.

Abdul Karim said the painting was inspired by the environment of the Annah Rais Longhouse and the local community. He pointed out that it is a true reflection of the talent and creativity of the artists who participated in the camp.

Deputy Ministers of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan and SAS committee members were also present at the ceremony.