Asadia: Classes on Dayak traditional arts, culture in full swing

SIBU (Feb 21): The Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban (Asadia) has commenced various Dayak traditional arts and culture classes since the start of this month.

Asadia head Mabong Unggang said the classes included Iban men and women dance, Bidayuh dance or Birejang Beuh, and Orang Ulu men and women dance.

All classes are conducted at the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) premises in Kota Sentosa, Kuching, he said.

“Other than dance classes, Asadia also organises Dayak traditional music classes like ‘taboh’, ‘belikan’ and ‘Biruoguong’, and for ‘kuntau’ martial arts.

“The main objective of the classes is to preserve and promote Dayak arts and culture especially to the younger generation,” he added.

Mabong said Asadia’s tagline in its efforts to preserve and promote Dayak arts and culture is ‘Main Asal Kitai, Tanggung Pengawa Kitai’ – loosely translated as ‘Our Arts and Culture, Our Responsibility’.

“Based on this tagline, we hope more of our younger Dayaks will come forward to learn their arts and culture,” he said.

Those interested in joining Asadia classes can contact Mabong on 012-6925562 or Henry Guya on 019-8884370.