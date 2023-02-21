Balai Ringin community leaders upset area excluded from Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency

KUCHING (Feb 21: A group of community leaders comprising a temenggong, a penghulu, a tuai rumah, and a ketua kampung from Balai Ringin are dismayed and unhappy that the constituency is not included in the newly-formed Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

GKCDA currently stretches across nine constituencies — Tanjung Datu, Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Bukit Simuja, and Kedup in Kuch­ing and Serian Divisions.

In a statement, the group said Balai Ringin folk also want to benefit from the government projects under GKCDA, which has been allocated RM1.5 billion.

Temenggong Harrison Lunsa said though Balai Ringin constituency is predominantly Iban, it should not be a reason to exclude the area from GKCDA.

“Almost every race such as Bidayuh, Iban, Malay, Chinese, Remun, and Orang Ulu can be found living in the Balai Ringin constituency,” he said in the statement.

He said it would be bad practice if the agency approaches its development agenda based on certain racial or communal groups, which should be discouraged and avoided at all costs.

Penghulu Pelie Jumbu also voiced his unhappiness, stressing that Balai Ringin constituency is run under the ambit of the Serian administrative centre.

According to him, there are more than 100 villages registered under the Balai Ringin sub-district, which are also within the jurisdiction of Serian Division.

He said it is unfortunate that Balai Ringin constituency is made up of areas under the administrative divisions of Serian, Sri Aman, and Samarahan.

“If Balai Ringin is excluded it means the people are deprived of this fair share of the incoming development.

“We don’t wish to be sidelined,” he stressed.

Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin ketua kampung Idris Manap and Kampung Sepan tuai rumah Anthony Lama Bungkol also shared their unhappiness.

They said when Serian was elevated to a division, their villages were included to make up the quota for the requirements needed.

However, now that Serian is a division and GKCDA has been set up, their villages have been excluded, they said.

They stressed that the agency should be inclusive and not marginalise their villages.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the formation of GKCDA on June 12 last year.

When announcing GKCDA’s formation at a Gawai event in Bau, he had said it would focus on Greater Kuching where Bidayuh community areas are located.

The Premier also said the GKCDA was set up following requests from Bidayuh assemblymen, who had asked in the State Legislative Assembly for a special way to develop Bidayuh areas.