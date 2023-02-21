Bersatu MP Wan Saiful, Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan plead not guilty to bribery in Jana Wibawa scandal

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan today claimed trial to two bribery charges at the Sessions Court here, in connection with the government’s Jana Wibawa scheme back in 2022.

In the first charge, the 47-year-old Tasik Gelugor MP from Bersatu was accused of soliciting an unspecified amount from one Lian Tan Chuan as incentive to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd obtain a government contact for the Central Spine Road project worth RM232 million.

This offence was allegedly committed at the Royal Lake Club here in April two years ago.

In the second charge, Wan Saiful — who is also Bersatu information chief — was accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 from Nepturis in relation to the same government road project.

He was alleged to have received the money through the CIMB Bank account of his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd from Nepturis’ Maybank Islamic Berhad bank account between July 8 and September 30, 2022.

Both charges were made under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The first-term MP faces a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, a fine of RM10,000 or not less than five times the value of the bribe solicited under Section 24(1) of the MACC Act if found guilty.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM400,000 and told Wan Saiful that he has to surrender his passport to the court before March 22.

In a separate courtroom, Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad also claimed trial to two charges under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act before Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin.

In the first charge, the 42-year-old who is also a businessman was accused of soliciting between 3.5 per cent and 7 per cent of a project value from one Mat Jusoh Mamat, said to be the director or MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd, for the government’s Jana Wibawa programme.

He allegedly committed the offence in March 2021 at a restaurant in Dutamas here.

In the second charge, Ada, Radlan was accused of receiving RM500,000 into his CIMB Bank account at the Bukit Tunku branch on November 26, 2021 from Mat Jusoh for obtaining a government approval letter for MIE Infrastructure & Energy to build a road in Perlis in a project valued at RM47.8 million.

Justice Suzana set Adam Radlan’s bail at RM120,000 with two sureties. He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court before March 23.

Former prime minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had turned up in court today in a show of support for Wan Saiful.

Outside the courtroom, Muhyiddin said the charges against Wan Saiful were biased and claimed “selective prosecution”.

“We actually expected that this would be done by the PH-BN government to weaken Bersatu after seeing growing support for Perikatan Nasional,” he was quoted as telling reporters by news portal Free Malaysia Today. — Malay Mail

