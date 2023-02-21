Body of drowned commando arrives in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Feb 21): The body of Lance Corporal Edrin Baintim, 25, which was found on Sunday in a mangrove area at Batu 8, Kampung Batu Laut, Tanjung Sepat, Banting, Selangor, arrived at Sandakan Airport at 9.25pm last night.

Flown from Subang Air Force Base on a Hercules C130 aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RAMF) at 5.30pm, the remains were received by Assistant Commanding Officer of the 22nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment from Sri Kinabatangan Camp, Major Shah Wira Ma’rof.

Military personnel also paid their last respects to Edrin, a member of the army’s Special Forces unit, at the airport.

Several of his siblings and close family members accompanied him back to Sandakan on an RMAF plane.

At about 10pm, the commando’s remains were brought back to his hometown in Kampung Maliau, Tongod, about 182km from here for burial.

On Feb 7, Edrin was reported missing while undergoing diving training 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Undan, Melaka.

He was said to have disappeared during the ‘Pari Harimau’ diving exercise with six officers and 37 participants from the Sungai Udang Special Warfare Training Centre (Pulpak) in Melaka before his body, clad in a diving suit was found by the public at 10.15am on Sunday. — Bernama