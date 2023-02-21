Bung wants police, MACC to probe reps for party-hopping

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has asked police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate Sabah assemblymen who switched parties.

He said this was necessary to put a stop to party-hopping which frequently happened in Sabah and was embarrassing to the state.

“Sabah is known for having elected representatives who jumped parties. They entered a contest hoping to win and look for opportunities to jump (to another party) to become a minister, an assistant minister.

“They are willing to become traitors (to party) for the sake of getting a post, becoming a minister although not qualified,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat Tuesday.

The former Sabah deputy chief minister also questioned why the Sabah government had yet to table a bill to prevent the practice of party-hopping which he said had marred the state’s integrity.

Media reports said five Sabah Umno assemblymen on Tuesday announced that they were quitting the party to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

Three former Parti Warisan assemblymen also announced that they were joining Gagasan Rakyat. – Bernama