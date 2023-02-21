Contractor for Belaga school claims project delayed by demands from logging company, locals

BINTULU (Feb 21): The contractor building SK Metalun in the interior of Belaga has claimed that progress on the project is being slowed by the logging company operating in the area as well as the local community.

In letters sighted by The Borneo Post from contractor Dermaga Makmur Sdn Bhd to the Public Works Department Central Regional Office dated Nov 2, 2022, and Dec 3, 2022 signed by director Mohammed Amin Adenan, the company complained about several major issues encountered.

The company claimed the logging company has been charging a toll to access the site to bring in construction materials and machinery, as well as for staff vehicles to enter.

The contractor also claimed workers at the site were being threatened with industrial action by locals if their demands are not fulfilled.

“They requested us to employ their local people to work on site, which we have fulfilled by employing them as general workers.

“They have even demanded us to construct an access road to their village which we have not fulfilled,” Mohammed Amin said in the letters.

In a statement, activist Denis Hang Bilang said he was told the contractor is still waiting for the relevant authorities to arrange a dialogue with the local residents.

According to him, the logging company requires the contractor to apply for a permit every time personnel enter through the company’s gate, costing around RM100 to RM700 per trip.

This has led the contractor to reduce trips for cost savings and this has in turn slowed down construction progress as the necessary materials have not arrived at the site on schedule.

“The question is why does the logging company ask for payment through their gate? Didn’t Tok Nan already abolish the toll at the gate? If their reason is for ‘road maintenance’, what about the government roads that are damaged by their logging trucks?” questioned Denis.

He claimed local residents have also acted to prevent the contractor from continuing with construction whenever their requests are not fulfilled.

“To ensure the smooth running of the work, the contractor had to spend RM550 on each of the four longhouses every month, to ensure there would be no further disruptions.

“The question is why is it necessary to demand money from the contractor who brings progress in their own villages,” he said.

He called on the relevant authorities to monitor the progress of SK Metalun’s construction to ensure the contractor is able to carry out the works smoothly.

“I am worried that the quality of the building will be affected if too much money goes out for things that shouldn’t be done.

“SK Metalun needs to be completed immediately considering the problem of student absenteeism is too high due to classes that are not conducive at the moment,” he stressed.

As a local, Denis said he welcomed the development brought in by the government.

“It is not easy to build a concrete building in the middle of the jungle, which will definitely cost millions or even billions of ringgit.

“I believe that before implementing the project, of course the government has examined the cost from all angles including the profit margin of the contractor involved,” he added.

The Borneo Post is reaching out to the logging company and authorities concerned for their response.

The new SK Metalun project consists of six classrooms as well as various other facilities, and can accommodate 170 pupils.

It is scheduled to be completed on Sept 28, 2023.