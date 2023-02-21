Dr Sim suggest Sri Aman Hospital II be renamed Simanggang Hospital

KUCHING (Feb 21): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has suggested Sri Aman Hospital II be renamed Simanggang Hospital.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister posed a question on his Facebook page on whether there should be another name for the new hospital, to avoid confusion with the present Sri Aman Hospital.

“Wondering how about Simanggang Hospital (as new name) to reflect the change of name of the town,” he said in the post.

On Oct 25, 2019, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced Sri Aman town would reverted to its old name of Simanggang.

The name of the division, however, remains Sri Aman, which means peace.

The division was renamed Sri Aman in 1974 to commemorate the signing of a peace agreement in Simanggang that year to end the communist insurgency.

Sri Aman Hospital II, which commenced operations on Sept 1 last year, offers seven specialist services — General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G), Orthopaedics, Radiology, and Anaesthesiology.

Once dubbed a sick project due to a long delay, the RM200 million hospital is equipped with 108 beds and the latest medical equipment benefitting those in Sri Aman and its surrounding areas.

The hospital successfully conducted its first cleft lip surgery last Friday (Feb 17).

It was performed by Dr Ragnild Redit, a plastic surgeon from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), with strong cooperation from the anaesthesiology team and Sri Aman Hospital operating theatre.

In an earlier Facebook posting, Dr Sim said the successful first cleft lip surgery at Sri Aman Hospital II showed the importance of appropriate hospital facilities in Sarawak.