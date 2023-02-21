Former rep calls for review, amendment of all provisions compounding stateless issue

SIBU (Feb 21): Real efforts should be made to review and amend all law provisions that have the undesired effect of compounding the stateless issue, especially among children, said Irene Chang.

While applauding the recent Cabinet decision in approving the draft constitutional amendments to grant automatic citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysia mothers married to foreigners, the former Bukit Assek assemblywoman said the federal government should not stop there as far as resolving the stateless issue in the country is concerned.

“It is high time that certain archaic provisions be amended to keep up with the current issues and times, which includes removing law provisions which discriminate against the female gender,” she said in a statement.

Chang was referring to the joint statement issued by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman on the Cabinet’s decision to approve the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2023 on the matter.

The proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution is to replace the words “whose father” in Part I and Part II of the second Schedule with the words “at least one of the parents” to enable Malaysian mothers to receive their just rights according to the Federal Constitution.

Chang said there were numerous abandoned and stateless children in Malaysia, some of whom had been legally adopted.

She said the government should also consider amending the Federal Constitution to automatically grant these abandoned children Malaysian citizenship upon them being legally adopted by Malaysian parents.

“The seriousness of this issue is equivalent, if not bigger, than the issue of children born overseas as it contributes to a large (if not the main) portion of statelessness among our children,” she said.

Chang pointed out Malaysia had since 1995 ratified the United Nations on the Convention of the Rights of a Child (UNCRC), an international human rights treaty which upholds the civil, political, economic, social, health, and cultural rights of all children below 18 years.

“It is only right that the government shows its full commitment to what it ratified by upholding every Article in UNCRC. (In Article 7, every child has the right to a legally registered name and nationality).”

She stressed the government should not continue to refuse citizenship to these children, especially when they have been legally adopted.

“While the issue of citizenship not being given to overseas born children is discriminatory to Malaysian mothers, the current stand where children abandoned in Malaysia but not granted citizenship is highly discriminatory to these children.”

Chang said these children have zero say in their circumstances as they did not ask to be born into such a state of affairs and should not be punished for their mere existence.

“The government should therefore actively pursue every possible amendment through the Federal Constitution and other relevant laws to give these children due citizenship as Malaysians and the federal government to go further to amend the relevant laws to lift these children from their state of hopeless existence,” she added.