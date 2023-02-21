Jana Wibawa project: Wan Saiful charged with receiving RM6.9 mln bribe

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and businessman Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad were charged in separate Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and receiving bribes in relation to the Jana Wibawa project.

Wan Saiful, 48, dan Adam Radlan, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out before Judge Azura Alwi and Judge Suzana Hussin, respectively.

“I plead not guilty and claim trial,” said Wan Saiful, who is also Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament.

He was charged with soliciting a bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement for him to help a company, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, secure the “Central Spine Road: Sertik To East Coast Expressway Interchange” project, worth RM232,000,000 from the Malaysian government at the pre-qualification stage.

Wan Saiful was also charged with receiving RM6,962,694.54, which was transferred from a Maybank Islamic Berhad account owned by Nepturis Sdn Bhd Company into a CIMB Bank Berhad account owned by his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd, as a reward for helping the company obtained a Letter of Acceptance for the project.

He was charged with committing both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here, in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here between July 8, 2022, and Sept 30, 2022.

As for Adam Radlan, he was charged with soliciting 3.5 per cent to seven per cent of the value of the project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, who is MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd managing director.

It was an inducement for him to help the company to obtain the Letter of Acceptance for a project under the Jana Wibawa Programme from the Malaysian government.

Adam Radlan was also charged with receiving a bribe of RM500,000 which was transferred into his CIMB Bank Berhad by Mat Jusoh as gratification for helping MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd obtained the Letter of Acceptance for a project involving road construction from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat, in Perlis, which was worth RM47,8000,000, from the Malaysian government through direct negotiation.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at a restaurant in Dutamas and at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku in March 2021 and Nov 26, 2021, respectively.

The charges against the two men were framed under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (2009), which is punishable under Section 24 (1) of the law and provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or the value of the bribe or a fine of RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty. — Bernama