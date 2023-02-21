JKR orders closure of Lorong Permata 4A/2 exit lane at Vista Perdana

MIRI (Feb 21): The Public Works Department (JKR) has ordered for the closure of the exit lane from Lorong Permata 4A/2 at Vista Perdana here.

According to Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, this is done for safety reasons in view of that section being too close to the traffic lights.

However, motorists can still go through the junction leading to Lorong Permata, he adds.

“Due to safety reasons, this exit lane would be closed. However, people can still enter the area (Lorong Permata) by using other nearby junctions along the bypass,” he told reporters when met during a visit to the just-completed Vista Perdana road link at Permyjaya here yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman then said that the decision to close the exit lane was made following the feedback from JKR pertaining to a detailed study of each entry and exit lanes across Vista Perdana and the Southlake residential areas along the bypass.

He added that based on the study, two safe routes to exit Vista Perdana had been identified: Lorong Perak and Lorong Permata 4.

On the Vista Perdana road link, Lee said this project was requested by the residents, as an alternative to them driving several kilometres away for a U-turn just to enter Vista Perdana.

The minister thanked the developer, Naim Holdings Bhd (NAIM), for undertaking the RM150,000 project under its corporate social responsibility (CRS).

Accompanying Lee yesterday were JKR Sarawak North Region Pan Borneo Highway manager Siaw Ming Chian, JKR Miri assistant engineer Chai Chung Enn, Naim deputy general manager (Miri Region) Haliza Segar, and Councillor Jeffery Phang.