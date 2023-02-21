KDM supports Hajiji as CM

PENAMPANG (Feb 21): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) on Tuesday announced their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and his leadership of the state’s administration.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here that the KDM leadership believed it is time for a political ceasefire in Sabah.

This is for the sake of the rakyat and the state’s development, said the Melalap assemblyman.

According to Peter, the party’s support for Hajiji is unconditional because for KDM, what is important is to work together toward the state’s development and for the sake of the rakyat, especially their constituents in Melalap, Limbahau and Bandau.

“We hope our support for the Chief Minister and his leadership will ease the political turmoil in the state,” Peter said, adding that it was KDM’s stance to support the government of the day at state and federal levels.

Meanwhile, Peter disclosed that KDM participated in two meetings with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Hajiji to discuss the political turmoil in the state.

“We were asked not to make any statements so that the tense political situation can cool down but we decided to make this announcement today for the sake of the state and the people,” he said.

To a question if KDM and its leadership will be meeting Hajiji in the near future, Peter replied, “why not, politics is dynamic, today we are at loggerheads, tomorrow we are friends, there are no permanent enemies in politics. We will ask our secretary general to arrange a courtesy call on the Chief Minister.”

He also clarified that the party’s decision to support the Chief Minister was not an ‘about turn’ from its earlier stance and it is up to Hajiji to accept KDM’s support or not.

On what he thinks Hajiji’s reaction would be as KDM had stated an earlier stand that he does not have the constitutional qualifications to remain as chief minister, Peter again stressed that what is important is for a political ceasefire in the state.

“Politics is very dynamic and anything can happen but we abide by the party’s policy where we support the state government of the day that is more important. We should also move on and as leaders of the state, it is better for us to focus on the development of the state and the welfare of the rakyat,” he said.