KKIP expected to have more investment and development

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): The Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) is expected to have more investment and development coming in to complement the expansion of Sepanggar Bay Container Port (SBCP).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), KKIP is scheduled to develop specific industrial clusters in tandem with the SBCP expansion.

“KKIP plans to capitalise on the spin-offs from the logistics and transhipment activities while continuing to focus on import substitution industries and also downstream industries related to automotive, halal and food manufacturing, green technology, aerospace, Free Economic Zone as well as logistics and distribution,” he said at the KKIP Chinese New Year 2023 celebration on Tuesday, hosted by Universal Motor (UM).

Dr Joachim was also pleased that KKIP is in the process of transforming to make the industry relevant to what is happening across the globe.

“With the new initiatives implemented by KKIP, we can assure you that Sabah’s industry will not be left far behind other developed countries. The development of various industries like the Aerospace MRO and Training Centre, automotive, Auto City, logistics and distribution, halal and food industry, and Sabah Integrated Marketplace in KKIP is now ongoing. We are very excited to make it a reality,” he said.

The former Industrial Development Minister also stressed that KKIP is not just a property developer but is dedicated to supporting the government agenda to establish and create a high-income community.

“We also need the economic activities in KKIP to be sustainable. It needs to have a future that it can go further for the people,” he said while congratulating KKIP Sdn Bhd Universal Motor for organising the significant event.

Also present were the Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, Phoong Jin Zhe; Group Chief Executive Officer KKIP Sdn Bhd, Lawrence Kimkuan; Senior Manager of Commercial Vehicle Division, Isuzu Malaysia, Chin Hau Yen; Managing Director of Universal Motor (UM), Chok Yun Kiong.

Meanwhile, Phoong in his welcoming speech said his ministry is committed to establish close relations with all the industry players.

According to him, a strategic relationships with industry players is very important to ensure that the ministry and its agencies’ directions are in tandem with the development of our investors in all industrial parks in Sabah. This includes giving focus towards resolving the ongoing concern of infrastructure needs in the industrial parks.

“The automotive industry plays a significant role in transforming Sabah into an industrialised nation, which translate into high-value economic activities, improving standards of living as well as creating higher-paying jobs.

“The automotive industry stimulates the development of other industrial sectors such as electrical and electronics, plastics, steel and rubber.

“As to date 310 companies operating in KKIP in various sectors, more than 11,000 jobs created with RM10.8 billion investment value including the recent foreign investments from South Korea and China,” he said.

Phoong, who is also the chairman of KKIP said with the expansion of SBCP which is expected to complete in 2025, KKIP will be supporting the expansion with the development of Logistic Hub in KKIP.

“KKIP as the integrated industrial park and its unique and complete ecosystem will surely make it one of the attractive investment destinations in Sabah,” he added.

He also said that the ministry encouraged and welcomed investors in green technology development to create a low-carbon and resource economy to come to Sabah.