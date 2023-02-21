Leave no stone unturned even among PKR members, Anwar tells enforcement authorities

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today said he had instructed that nobody be spared from investigations by enforcement authorities.

The PKR president said even his party is not exempted, and vowed to not apologise for any action he takes if he sees blatant cases of corruption and swindling among members,

“I can only guarantee that it will not affect the Madani principles and policies. If I see there are cases of blatant corruption and discrepancies, and there is proof, I will not say sorry. There is no personal relation, although I know I have been criticised.

“My orders, to all investigation bodies this morning, take action on all, I don’t care, including PKR as I am not able to guarantee that my party is 100 per cent clean, as claimed by the other side that we are clean, but it’s proven untrue,” Anwar told the Parliament during Prime Minister’s Question Time.

He was responding to a question asked by PAS’ Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who asked if the prime minister would be taking any action on Cabinet ministers who are involved in court cases, among them Umno’s Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Malay Mail

