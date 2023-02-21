MACC rejects claim it offered Wan Saiful RM10 mln to flip on Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will take legal action against the person claiming it had offered RM10 million for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan to implicate his party’s president.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said this when rejecting the claim from a 44-second video in which a man alleged the agency offered to pay Wan Saiful the amount if he were to provide a statement that he took bribes on the orders of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This individual is irresponsible and the MACC will take legal action against him.

“This is slander and he is a liar. Individuals like this destroy the society’s trust towards MACC,” he was quoted saying by local daily Berita Harian.

According to news portal FreeMalaysiaToday, the man is said to be Wan Saiful’s freelance researcher.

Earlier today, Wan Saiful was charged with soliciting a bribe in April 2022 in exchange for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd obtain a RM232 million contract for the Central Spine Road Project, and with receiving over RM6.9 million between July to September 2022 via his company for actually helping Nepturis to obtain the same project.

The Tasek Gelugor MP pleaded not guilty to both charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, with the case scheduled for case management on March 22.

He is currently out on bail after paying the RM400,000 bail amount and was ordered to surrender his passport to the court pending his trial.

Separately, Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad today also pleaded not guilty to two bribery charges, namely for allegedly soliciting bribes in March 2021 from MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme and for allegedly receiving RM500,000 in November 2021 for helping the company get a road-building project worth RM47.8 million.

Adam Radlan paid the RM120,000 bail amount and has also been ordered to surrender his passport, with March 23 scheduled for case management.

The Jana Wibawa, or “Program Jana Ekonomi Pemerkasaan Kontraktor Bumiputera Berwibawa”, was introduced by the Muhyiddin administration, and aimed at improving the capacity of Bumiputera contractors in the construction sector to be more resilient and competitive and speed up their projects to spur the nation’s economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic. — Malay Mail