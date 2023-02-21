Minister to investigate claims on Tip of Borneo

PENAMPANG (Feb 21): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said she would investigate claims that although the Tip of Borneo, Kudat has been closed for more than a year purportedly for renovation, nothing has been executed on the ground.

Instead, a man whose identity is not known, was allegedly on hand to collect a RM10 entry fee from each tourist visiting the destination.

Apparently, vandalism has set in as a copper signage was also reportedly missing from this tourist hotspot.

“I am not aware of the situation. It was not brought to my attention. I will investigate this matter,” Liew told reporters after officiating at the Seminar Solidariti Etnik 2023 cum International Mother Languages Day celebration at J Borneo Native Village here on Tuesday.

She was asked whether her ministry had authorised the individual concerned to collect the entry fee, as claimed by tourists from Peninsular Malaysia.

Earlier, in her address, the minister emphasised the need to forge solidarity which involves relationship between individuals or groups based on shared beliefs, given Sabah’s 35 ethnic groups and 217 sub-ethnic groups.

“Loyalty and mutual trust become the priority in efforts to develop unity, especially in our diversity of social groups in Sabah in particular.

“To ensure solidarity impacts ethnic community diversity in Sabah, it is vital to highlight three aspects, namely culture, economy and tourism which are inter-related in our endeavour to form ‘One Nation’, especially among Sabah’s ethnic communities,” she said.

In this context, the minister said while we celebrate cultural diversity in Sabah, we must give emphasis to enhancing public awareness on the importance of unity in diversity.

“All discussions in this seminar are geared towards our aspiration of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the goal of UNESCO,” Liew added.

The event was jointly organised by the Sabah Cultural Board and Universiti Malaysia Sabah.