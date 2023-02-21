MoH to re-table control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 soon

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): The Ministry of Health (MoH) aims to re-table the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 in the near future so that its enforcement can begin next year.

Through an answer published on the Parliament’s website today, the ministry said it had done a review and will go ahead with the tabling of the bill with regard to the amendments agreed to by the Special Select Committee through a statement published on October 5 last year.

This was in response to a question from Wong Chen (PH-Subang) who wanted to know the ministry’s timeline to table the bill.

The bill was tabled for its first and second readings at the Third Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 14th Dewan Rakyat Session in August 2022.

However, the bill was referred to the Special Select Committee for review.

According to the MoH, the tabling of the bill was delayed due to the dissolution of Parliament on October10, 2022. — Bernama