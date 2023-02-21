Never-ending political musical chairs in Sabah will only stop with state anti-hopping law, says Kinabatangan MP

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): When will Sabah enforce the anti-party hopping law, Umno’s Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin asked Parliament today.

He said because the law has yet to be implemented in certain states, including Sabah, the “buying” of elected representative is still happening.

“The anti-party hopping law has been enforced at the federal level, so there’s no one who can hop here and there.

“But the anti-party hopping law has not been reflected in all states, including Sabah, and therefore, until today, the buying of assemblymen from other parties by GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) is happening.

“I have been asking, when will the state government enforce the anti-party hopping law? It seems there is ulterior motive — and it turns out that he (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) wants to buy assemblymen to make GRS look like a strong party,” Bung alleged during the debate on the Royal address.

He claimed that elected representatives in Sabah like to party-hop, as they contest elections just to secure positions in government.

“This must stop. I ask that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and police investigate these party hoppers.

“It is embarrassing that Sabah is known for elected representatives who like to party-hop,” he said.

Bung was referring to five former Umno assemblymen who quit the party to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) led by Hajiji, who is also Sabah chief minister.

The five are Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Jasni Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk Arshad Bistari (Tampasuk) and Datuk Hamid Awang (Balung).

They were among the six Sabah Umno assemblymen who previously refused to be part of a plot to oust Hajiji in January.

“Sugut, there is no party here that he has not joined before, because he is chasing after positions.

“Another one is Datuk Dr Yusuf, every party he has stopped by before.

“I can guarantee that, when PGRS lose power, these two will hop and leave Hajiji,” Bung added.

Last week, Parti Warisan persident Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had also alleged that there are attempts to ‘buy’ Warisan assemblymen.

He too had requested for the government to expedite the anti-party hopping law for Sabah to prevent any further party hopping by politicians in the Sabah state election that is expected next year. — Malay Mail