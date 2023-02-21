New telco tower ‘signals’ better coverage ahead for Rantau Panjang folks

KUCHING (Feb 21): The people in the Rantau Panjang area of Batu Kawa near here will soon enjoy better Internet coverage as there is a new communication tower in place there.

According to Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), the tower was initiated by the agency with collaboration from local telecommunication service providers, following a request made in June last year calling for solution for the poor coverage over the area.

“The request actually came from Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman.

“From the information gathered by SMA, the Rantau Panjang community have been facing poor mobile services for many years,” said the authority in a press statement yesterday.

Adding on, it acknowledged the importance for the area to have better connectivity in view of it having many primary and secondary schools.

“These schools need good connectivity to ensure that the online classes and all the multimedia teaching equipment can be connected to internet at all times, so as to facilitate the teaching process,” said SMA.

Moreover, the area also had quite a number of villages, farmhouses, light industries, fruit orchards and other establishments that needed communication facilities.

“The Rantau Panjang area is located within Kuching city; thus, it is only right that a communication tower be built in Rantau Panjang.

“Now with the installation of this new communication tower, it should narrow down the ‘wireless gap’ and fill in the ‘network blindspots’ in the area. This is to ensure that the development of intelligence-led urban ecosystem be achieved, in line with the Kuching Smart City initiative and the digital-led high-income economy goal for Sarawak by Year 2030,” added SMA.

It also said prior to the installation of the tower, the SMA team had undergone few rounds of discussions with the network service providers regarding ways to resolve the connectivity issue.

It said Maxis eventually took the lead and requested their network facility provider to erect the telecommunication structure at Rantau Panjang, and later, to set up the equipment to serve the area.

“Other network service providers such as Celcom-DiGi and U Mobile will follow suit.

“All these efforts are meant to ensure that everyone can equally enjoy good connectivity, regardless of what service providers that they are using,” said SMA, adding that the tower was installed last week and the mobile connectivity should be ready to transmit signals soon after the completion of the equipment setting-up by the service providers.