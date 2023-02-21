NFTs support and promote work of local artists, says minister

KUCHING (Feb 21): The state government supports the adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and recognizes the potential benefits they can bring to the people and the tourism industry in Sarawak, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He explained that the state government recognizes that NFTs can provide an innovative way to support artists and promote their works, not only locally but globally, thereby giving significant exposure for our artists to step onto the world stage.

“As we receive this painting, we must also acknowledge the significance of the NFT that comes with it.

“NFTs are unique digital assets that are recorded on a blockchain, making them tamper-proof, verifiable, and impossible to duplicate.

“They are a new and emerging technology that has gained immense popularity over the past few years, especially in the creative world of art,” he said at the handing over of a painting and NFT by Sarawak Artist Society (SAS) to the Sarawak government at 17th Floor meeting room Masja 2 yesterday.

NFTs represent a new way of thinking about ownership, authenticity and value, he added.

He believed the potential benefits of NFTs are numerous including the ability to create new revenue streams, promote tourism and enhance the cultural and artistic heritage of our state.

“I am confident that this painting and its corresponding NFT will play a significant role in promoting the artistic heritage of our state and bringing economic benefits to our people,” the minister said.

According to Wikipedia, NFT is a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and used to certify authenticity and ownership.