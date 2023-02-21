Nik Nazmi: Local govts urged to set direction towards achieving low carbon cities

SHAH ALAM (Feb 21): Local authorities have been urged to set their own direction and suitable approaches to achieve low carbon cities and contribute to reducing the impact of climate change in the country.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said it would also help achieve greenhouse gases reduction targets based on the National Low Carbon City Masterplan (NLCCM) launched in 2021.

The NLCCM is a complete guide for state and local governments to develop low carbon cities in their areas.

“Planning and development of sustainable cities and transformation to low carbon cities can help develop local green economies, create job opportunities and attract domestic and international investments,” he said during his speech at the 2022 Low Carbon City Awards ceremony here last night, with Deputy NRECC Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, NRECC Ministry secretary-general Datuk Rosli Isa, and Malaysian Green Technology dan Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) chief executive officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor in attendance.

He said the ministry will also have engagement sessions with state and local authorities according to zones this year to provide briefings on the implementation of NLCCM.

“This is in line with the ministry’s target to create 200 low carbon zones and 1,000 low carbon partners throughout the country by 2030.

“It is important for the country to remain committed and progressive in tackling climate change by achieving the national aspiration of zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions as learly as 2050, subject to the results of the National Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS),” he said.

The reduction in GHGs recorded last year totalled 209,214 tons of carbon dioxide, an equivalent of planing 5.2 million trees.

Meanwhile, at the awards ceremony, Shah Alam City Council won the Most Active Local Council Award while Sepang Municipal Council won the Most Carbon Reduction Award.

Award recipients included government bodies and private organisations that participated in GHG emission reductions under the Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge (LCC2030C).

They are also the 15 Low Carbon Zones and 60 Low Carbon partners who were accorded the Diamond accreditation for GHG emission reductions in five main elements, energy, air, waste, mobility, and greening.

Three participants were accorded the Diamond design accreditation, which has the potential of reducing GHG emission rates through the implementation of low carbon city strategies at the design stage, while 11 participants were given provisional certificates for their efforts in developing low carbon benchmark data and actions plans in zones and partners. — Bernama