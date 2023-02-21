PBDS urges Sadia to consider more ‘compatible’ venue for pre-Gawai dinner

MIRI (Feb 21): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is calling on Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) to reconsider its choice of venue for its pre-Gawai Dayak 2023 dinner scheduled for May 27 in Sibu.

Party president Bobby William said while PBDS welcomes Sadia’s initiative to organise the event, it deems the chosen venue – the Islamic Complex Hall at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit – as not ‘compatible’ with Dayak culture.

“When we celebrate Gawai, we cannot simply forgo our ‘adat’ such as drinking tuak (rice wine) or the spearing of a pig which is a ritual performed by our pagan Ibans.

“If the dinner is held at the proposed venue, such customs would not be suited to be carried out inside the premises in respect to the Muslim community,” he said, while stressing that PBDS was not being anti-Islam or anti-Malay in making the call.

“For us not to perform these rituals would mean the essence of Gawai is lost and therefore has no meaning at all to Dayak Ibans who still hold on to the old beliefs and customs.”

Last week, the event’s organising chairperson Munan Laja said some 1,000 people are expected to attend the May 27 dinner.

Among the programmes lined up for the evening are cultural performances as well as presentations by recording artistes.

The dinner is themed ‘Sustainability of the Iban Community in Participation with Developing Malaysia’.