Proposed inter-ministerial committee out to boost nation’s agro-industry, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Feb 21): The federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFI), and Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (MFICORD) have agreed, in principle, to form a joint development committee as an effort to boost the agriculture industry at both federal and state levels.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin, the preliminary discussions over the formation of this committee have already begun.

He adds that his ministry’s secretary-general (KSU) will have further discussions with MFICORD’s permanent secretary before laying out the terms of reference to set up this committee.

“But basically, we have agreed in principle to have this committee, which is very important as the federal government should support and facilitate Sarawak’s vision of becoming a net food exporter by 2030,” he told reporters when met after paying a courtesy call on Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom at the latter’s office in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

Chan pointed out that Sarawak, being the largest state in the country, should naturally play a pivotal role in safeguarding food security not only for itself, but also Malaysia as a whole.

“The term ‘net exporter’ here could mean to export to Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, and not just to export overseas.

“If most of the food from Sarawak is exported to Peninsular Malaysia, basically this helps to safeguard our food security as well,” he said, in reference to what was discussed during the meeting earlier.

Moreover, he said the meeting also discussed the proposal by the MFICORD to set up a Sarawak Quarantine and Inspection Services (Saqis), similar to the federal-level Malaysia Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis).

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi said the proposed joint development committee would enable both ministries share information with one another, as well as the vision of moving forward in the agriculture industry.

“We share with one another so that what we do would be in tandem with the federal government, especially on how we can move forward in this industry.

“When we talk about the agriculture sector as a whole, it includes livestock, fisheries and crops. These are the three things that we don’t want to duplicate the role of trying to see in silo. It has to be one.

“That is why we are discussing with the federal government to assist us,” he said.

Dr Rundi also spoke about the discussion of enhancing the state’s biosecurity measures through the proposed setting up of Saqis.

“There are many things that are native to Sarawak and so when (Indonesia’s new capital) Nusantara (in Kalimantan) comes into the picture, we have to be very strong in our security.

“Food security is very important to us so that we are able to make sure that we can meet our target of being a net food exporter by 2030,” said Dr Rundi.

Also present were MFICORD deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, and Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) Sarawak deputy director (operations) Ramli Mat Sani.