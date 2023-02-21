RRSS lion dance troupe raises RM1 mln via performances, donations

MIRI (Feb 21): Riam Road Secondary School’s (RRSS) lion dance troupe has successfully raised RM1 million through performances and donations from the public, said the school’s chief executive officer Dr Pauline Ho.

The success, she said, was the result of hard work during the Spring festival with the many bookings received from associations and corporate bodies around Miri.

“During the period, the team had a busy schedule with some bookings that overlapped which we had to turn down.

“We deeply appreciate the public’s generosity and their understanding of the situation,” said Ho at the school’s prize-giving ceremony held recently.

She said the overwhelming support from the local community was what enabled them to achieve the targeted amount of funds raised.

The amount raised will be used to improve the school’s learning facilities and infrastructure, and to further improve the troupe’s training facility, she added.

“I would like to thank those who had contributed, and those who had booked the troupe for performances,” she said.