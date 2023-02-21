RTP allocation based on community’s needs, EPU approval, says Anyi

KANOWIT (Feb 21): The allocation of Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds is based on each community’s unique needs as well as the current financial position of the state government, said Anyi Jana.

The Ngemah assemblyman said projects can only be implemented upon approval from the state Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

He said this at a meet-the people session at Rumah Lakun Laga in Nanga Ngungun resettlement scheme here last Saturday.

“The village security and development committee (JKKK) of each longhouse in Ngemah constituency may submit their RTP application to my service centre,” he said.

Earlier, Anyi said that Rumah Lakun JKKK’s application for an awning installation has been approved under Ngemah RTP funds for 2023.

The 15-door longhouse had previously received RM7,500 in minor rural project (MRP) funds last year, he added.

On a related matter, the assemblyman said the state government has approved the appointment of 13 new longhouse chieftains in Ngemah.

“For the appointment of community leaders and ‘Ketua Kaum’, the selection and appointment panel is headed by Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.

“I hope the new chieftains understand their role and will fulfil their duties responsibly,” he said.

Among those present were Anyi’s wife Gelim Utan, Ngemah Ili community leader Penghulu Ron Ugai, Kanowit District Council councillors Cliff Unting and Mutang Karani, and 21 chieftains from the area.