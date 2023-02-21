Sarawak take a step closer to hosting 2024 Sukma

KUCHING (Feb 21): All the states in the country have agreed for Sarawak to the host for the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma), said state Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

However, he added that the decision for Sarawak to be the host is still pending final approval from the federal Cabinet.

“The federal Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh had personally proposed for Sarawak to be the host. I don’t foresee any problem on that but, of course, she has to report back to the federal Cabinet first,” he explained during a press conference to announce Kuching hosting the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour W15 (Leg 3) yesterday.

Abdul Karim said he had briefed his ministry and the Sarawak Sports Corporation to get ready to meet other sports associations to coordinate preparations to the host next year’s Sukma.

The minister is expecting the final decision on whether Sarawak will host the 2024 Sukma to be known before March.

“Definitely, if we want to be the host for such national tournaments, the football fields and running tracks might need some upgrades but I think it will not take too much time for the contractors to upgrade those facilities,” he said.

Abdul Karim said he wants Sarawak to deliver a very successful Sukma for the country and hoped Sarawak can be crowned the champion this time.

“Besides, if Sukma is to be held in Sarawak next year, we want other divisions to be involved in hosting some of the competitions also. Places like Miri and Sibu have good facilities.”

He said hosting such (Sukma) competitions in other divisions will also allow the local residents to feel the excitement and Sri Aman can be recommended to host the boxing competition.

Johor was supposed to host Sukma in 2020 and 2021 but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The previous edition of Sukma was eventually held in Kuala Lumpur last year and, for the 2024, the national committee had initially asked Johor to host it since they already have the required sports facilities but I don’t know why they have a change of heart now,” Abdul Karim said when asked for a comment.

Hosting such national events will create economic spin-off effects for other industries, including those involved in the business of hotel, transportation, food and beverage, he added.