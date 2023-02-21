Search continues for man believed to have fallen from Igan Bridge

SIBU (Feb 21): A search and rescue (SAR) operation entered its second day today for a man who went missing after he is believed to have fallen from the Igan Bridge yesterday.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the man as 50-year-old Kong Sien Chei.

The SAR team is searching the Igan River within a 10km radius of the bridge and towards the Rajang River.

Bomba said a distress call on the incident was received around 5.15pm.

“Two witnesses nearby the area said they had seen a man wearing a red T-shirt and dark pants fall into the river,” said the statement.

A motorcycle was also found on the bridge.

The SAR operation involves Bomba, Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM), and police personnel.