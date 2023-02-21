Socso settles payout under workplace accident scheme to Rajang Port employee

SIBU (Feb 21): Kennedy Bansa, an employee of Rajang Port Authority (RPA), has received compensation from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The claim for the payout was submitted not long after Kennedy was involved in an accident while operating a forklift at his workplace.

The compensation was presented to him by Socso Sibu manager Dundang Undong at the RPA office here recently, witnessed by RPA assistant general manager Hayati Kiprawi.

The simple ceremony also doubled as a briefing session for the senior RPA officials, conducted by Dundang, on Socso’s Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) and the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR).

“There are many benefits and schemes provided by Socso as we aim to safeguarde the welfare and rights of workers and employers.

“In this respect, I remind all employers of their responsible for paying the monthly contributions, especially those from their employees, to Socso.

“The employers must also report any accident at the workplace or during the workers’ commute to or from work, to Socso immediately so that the assistance and compensations can be processed fast, in line with the motto ‘Perkeso itu Prihatin, Prihatin itu Perkeso’ (Perkeso is About Concern, Being Concerned is Perkeso; Perkeso is the Malay acronym for Socso),” said Dundang.