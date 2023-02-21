Stricter laws needed to prevent smuggling of Sarawak’s rare flora, fauna, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Feb 21): Sarawak needs to tighten its laws to prevent unscrupulous individuals from smuggling its rare plants and animals out of Malaysia, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said there were past incidents where individuals coming into the state had managed to smuggle rare flora out from the state’s national parks to make a profit.

“We need to tighten our laws on this because there might be unscrupulous people who come into Sarawak (and smuggle the plants out) because it’s very easy to pack.

“They will do the packing and bring it out (of Malaysia) and then they will do all the tissue culture and start producing their own elsewhere and selling them. They may even register (the rare plants) as theirs.

“So these are the little things that need to be resolved. Those who are in the field, including the media, can play their part to create awareness and build this up so the state government can introduce and tighten our laws,” he said at a press conference after officiating the inaugural Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Abdul Karim then recalled an incident which occurred a few years ago, where several Russians were caught with many plastic bags filled with pitcher plants taken from the Gunung Gading National Park and Kubah National Park.

However, no action was taken due to ‘weak and archaic’ laws regarding taking plants out of national parks.

“They (the Russians) were easily released – they just came up with all kinds of excuses. But because Sarawak is a melting pot of all these rare and exotic flora and fauna, we need to tighten our laws on this.

“In the last two or three DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sittings, we have been amending the Land Code and all the related laws so hopefully, among them will be to protect our flora and fauna.

“Take a look at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore – if you make an effort to see where they (the plants) are coming from, some of the plants could have come from Lundu and other places in Sarawak. It means that somebody must have been exporting them and making money out of it,” he said.