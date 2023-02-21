Supply Bill 2023 tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): The Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bill, which seeks to use a sum of money from the Consolidated Fund for services for the year 2023, was tabled by Deputy Minister of Finance I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

It will be tabled for the second reading, scheduled at 4pm this Friday, by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Finance.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the house is scheduled to debate the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level for six days and at the committee level for 10 days. — Bernama