Take a stern stand on the crimes exposed by Pandora Papers, Anwar tells Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on all MPs to take a stern stand on the 2021’s Pandora Papers that exposed a global net of corruption, abuse of power and embezzlement.

He blamed a lack of political will in the past to take action against those implicated in the leak, claiming previous administrations were reluctant to take action to protect the big names involved.

“My orders for investigation bodies are to continue with their investigation. And I request that all of you, friends, all 222 MPs take a stern stand, don’t protect — when there is an investigation they immediately question the intention.

“If there is evidence and facts, action will be taken, but if action is taken without facts, then it can be disputed as abuse of power or political motive,” Anwar told the Parliament today during Prime Minister’s Question Time. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME