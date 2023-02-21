Tanjung Aru flat residents say they did not agree to move

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): More than 200 residents of Tanjung Aru Low-Cost Flats are shocked after a recent announcement by Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority (SHTDA) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah saying they agreed to vacate the housing area by July this year.

On February 14, Masiung had said that the residents had agreed to vacate the premises by July as the buildings there are dilapidated and the ceilings could collapse at any time.

The Kuamut assemblyman also said that he had given the residents good cooperation and instructed his officers to approve their request to postpone the eviction until after the fasting month of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

However, the flats’ spokesperson, Dewi, denied such claims and said they had never agreed to leave after Raya or requested a postponement but they just wanted LPPB to find them a suitable location to move into if they were to vacate.

She said some of the residents had already been offered alternative housing but the rest were left in a muddle due to limited housing availability. So far, around 40 to 50 residents have moved out voluntarily.

“We were shocked when we read the announcement. We never asked for an extension or agreed to move by July. They did not consult us beforehand.

“We wholeheartedly do not mind to vacate but at least provide us alternative housing for us to move into,” she said during a press conference at the flats compound on Monday evening.

She explained that Ikram, the engineering company appointed by Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB) to inspect the buildings’ structure, had also told them that the structure was still solid and just required repairs.

The blocks were built around 50 years ago.

“We had asked them for papers verifying that the buildings’ structure was still solid but received no response. The last maintenance carried out on the blocks was more than 10 years ago to replace the water pipes. Even getting a damaged door to be replaced took a whole year,” she said.

This comes after a meeting between the residents and Ikram on July 5 last year, which she said was also attended by Masiung, LPPB general manager Rosemary Ahping, LPPB officials and Tanjung Aru Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM) leader Reduan Aklee.

The spokesperson was informed that they were to have a final meeting after that but there has been no follow-up from the other parties so far. It has now been more than six months since the last meeting.

Masiung had said that they wanted to demolish the buildings because LPPB would incur a large cost of around RM20 million if they were to repair them instead. He said they currently do not have enough funding.

Residents of the housing area, some who have stayed at the flats for more than 30 years, expressed their dismay over the predicament.

“Why do we have to suffer because the government does not have enough funding? What can the rakyat do from this position? Most of us here are from the B40 community and are just scraping by,” said one of them.

According to Dewi, they are still paying the monthly rent of RM170.

The first eviction notice, she said, was issued in 2021. It was plastered on the walls of the flats without any prior consultation with the residents. The notice had caused distress among them as they were still dealing with the aftermath of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The residents are now pleading to Deputy Chief Minister cum State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam to resolve the issue before they are forcefully evicted without an alternative place to stay.

Former State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun during a State Assembly sitting, had promised that they would be provided with alternative housing before they vacate the flats.